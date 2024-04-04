Man arrested after police find more than 1,000 cannabis plants at Wolverhampton industrial site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers moved in on the site in Colliery Road on Wednesday evening following a report of suspicious activity there.

Upon entering the unit, police discovered a cannabis growth which was seized and tested.

The plants, along with the growing equipment including electrics, irrigation and ventilation systems, are set to be destroyed.

The cannabis grow in Colliery Road, Wolverhampton.

Police also found the power supply had been bypassed with "potentially dangerous" electrical wiring installed and are working with engineers to ensure the site is safe.

A man, aged 56, was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He remains in police custody on Thursday afternoon as investigators continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the cannabis growth has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/341704/24.

Alternatively, speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.