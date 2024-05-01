Trial of boys, 12, accused of murdering 19-year-old in Wolverhampton due to start today

The jury is due to be sworn in for the case relating to the stabbing of Shawn Seesahai at Stowlawn playing fields in Stowlawn near Bilston, while out walking on November 13 last year.

The youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18, are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court before trial judge Mrs Justice Tipples KC.

They have been jointly charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Crews arrived to find Mr Seesahai, from Anguilla, in a critical condition, but he died at the scene.