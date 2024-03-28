Police appeal to find group after bottles 'thrown' and man 'kicked' in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place in Lichfield Street in the city shortly before midnight on February 10.

Police say a man was kicked in the head whilst he and a woman had bottles "thrown" at them.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of a group who officers want to speak to about the assault.

Do you recognise these people?

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or those who recognise the group should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/226197/24.