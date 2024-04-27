'People want to see the police more:' Sandwell's chief inspector on day of action and reassurance

Chief Inspector of Sandwell Police Paul Griffiths was out and about in West Bromwich on Thursday as part of a force-wide day of activity for Operation Advance, which aims to tackle priorities including serious youth violence, anti-social behaviour, theft and county lines operations.

The chief inspector joined officers on patrols around the town, spoke with local market traders about the issues they faced and oversaw the use of a knife arch in the bus station.

He said that the operation, which moved around the region every few months, was about tackling the issues important to local people.

He said: "Operation Advance is a really intensive use of lots of different force resources to tackle the issues that are important to people locally.