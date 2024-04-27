DNA on knife at scene of teenager's alleged murder highly likely to be victim's - forensics expert
A forensic scientist who carried out extensive research on blood, knives and other items found in and around the scene of where a Wolverhampton teenager was killed found DNA evidence linked to one of the defendants.
Amongst the items recovered from in and around Warnford Walk, Merry Hill on Monday, September 18 last year were a large Rambo-style hunting knife, a black-handled kitchen knife, a sheath and a handle to another knife, a mobile phone, bicycle and a sports bag.
That same day, 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams was fatally stabbed at the address at around 4.30pm.
Two men, Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and 22-year-old Mpho Obi, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, are charged with his murder and are appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
On Friday, senior forensic scientist Damien Singleton was cross-examined by prosecution solicitor Timothy Hannam KC.