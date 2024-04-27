DNA on knife at scene of teenager's alleged murder highly likely to be victim's - forensics expert

Amongst the items recovered from in and around Warnford Walk, Merry Hill on Monday, September 18 last year were a large Rambo-style hunting knife, a black-handled kitchen knife, a sheath and a handle to another knife, a mobile phone, bicycle and a sports bag.

That same day, 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams was fatally stabbed at the address at around 4.30pm.

Two men, Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and 22-year-old Mpho Obi, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, are charged with his murder and are appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

On Friday, senior forensic scientist Damien Singleton was cross-examined by prosecution solicitor Timothy Hannam KC.