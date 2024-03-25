Man, 21, pleads not guilty to gun and drugs offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Muhammad Chowdhury appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday charged with possessing firearms without a certificate in West Bromwich between January 31 and February 3, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Walsall.

The defendant, of Grange Street, Fullbrook, Walsall, denied all the allegations.

He was remanded in custody until May.