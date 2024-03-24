Police seize eight guns and make arrests in firearms crackdown in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force said a number of arrests were also made under Operation Target which was set up to crack down on serious and organised crime. Its Major Crime Unit confiscated a machine gun, a sawn-off shotgun and six other weapons.

A revolver, the sawn-off shotgun and a handgun were seized after officers stopped a car in Stechford on January 24. Since then two men have pleaded guilty to firearms offences and are awaiting sentencing.

Then four firearms were recovered from an address also in Stechford on February 27 along with tools and machinery to convert de-activated and blank firing weapons into viable firearms. A man has been arrested and charged in relation to that investigation.

On February 19 a loaded handgun was found dumped in a hedge after two officers were allegedly threatened with a firearm when they stopped a car in The Radleys near Marston Green in the early hours. The vehicle then left the scene resulting in two men being charged.

Detective Inspector Bryn Robins, from the force's Major Crime Proactive Team, said: “We work flat out to take on the most serious criminals in our region. Those with access to firearms represent a real threat, so it’s always pleasing to take live weapons off the streets.

“We don’t underestimate the harm that guns firearms can cause to communities. We wouldn’t have the successes that we have without information from the community, so I’d urge anyone with information on those involved in gun crime to get in touch so that we can take action.”

Operation Target as so far seen officers tackle crimes including drug dealing, burglary, cyber offences and fraud using intelligence, seizures and raids.