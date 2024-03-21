Jury in Walsall murder trial passes one-week mark deliberating verdicts on nine teenage defendants
A jury trying nine teenagers for the murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall have now been deliberating verdicts on the defendants for a week.
By Adam Smith
The culmination of the trial at Nottingham Crown Court will determine whether the nine teenagers will be found guilty or not guilty of murder, and of manslaughter.
After five working days of discussions in the jury room, the jury foreman asked the judge Mr Justice Goss yesterday questions about the correct legal definition of "intent".