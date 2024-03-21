Driver pleads guilty to causing death of Kane Foster in Brierley Hill by dangerous driving

Connor Jones, 20, of Kennedy Crescent, Lower Gornal, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to three charges concerning the crash last summer.

Kane Foster died, aged 19, on Coopers Bank Road, Brierley Hill, on June 16. Jones was spotted driving dangerously through Brierley Hill and Lower Gornal before the crash, the court heard.

Two women were was also seriously injured in the crash and Jones pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Two other women were treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.