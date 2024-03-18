Three arrested and stolen cars seized as police shut down suspected shop shop near Halesowen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were led to the site in the Hagley/Halesowen area on Friday following two car key burglaries in Marlbrook, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

It was there they recovered the two stolen cars along with a further two stolen vehicles, "hundreds" of suspected stolen car parts and more than £5,000 in cash.

Three men, aged 36, 40, and 47, from the West Midlands were arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They have since been released on bail whilst police continue with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Kelle Westwood, from North Worcestershire Criminal Investigation Department at West Mercia Police, said: "This was a great result following good detective work from our team here in North Worcestershire acting quickly following the two car key burglaries in Marlbrook.

Car keys recovered by police at the suspected chop shop

Car keys and cash were discovered by police at the suspected chop shop

“Intel work led us to the site where we have recovered four stolen cars and hundreds of pieces of evidence of a wider operation involving the use of stolen car parts and cash at this site resulting in the three arrests which we are now investigating further.

“We are pleased to have shut down this suspected chop shop. Chop shops are a place where criminals sell stolen cars to be stripped for parts where they are often used to repair a car that’s been written off by an insurance company and bought by the chop shop as salvage.

“The cars sold by chop shops are not only fuelling a market for car thieves, but they are also botched together by people often with no qualifications and therefore very dangerous to all road users.”

The policing activity forms part of an ongoing operation by West Mercia Police, Operation Enzyme, which sees the force tackle vehicle theft in North Worcestershire.

Det Westwood added: "Op Enzyme is a cross-border, partnership campaign to combat a rise in car key burglaries and other vehicle related offences reported in and around Bromsgrove and Redditch.

"You can find advice about protecting your vehicle from criminals on our website."