Jailed: man found with knife near West Bromwich bus station

Police spotted the man acting suspiciously near to the town's bus station on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon stopping him and conducting a search, a lock knife was discovered.

Mcneil Gumbira, from Birmingham, was charged with possession of a knife blade.

The 23-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to six months in prison.