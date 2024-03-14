Court hears DPD worker knew gang would kill his colleague in revenge attack

Aurman Singh was beaten and hacked to death in broad daylight in the town by a masked gang who used an array of weapons including an axe, golf club and machete.

The 23-year-old died in Berwick Avenue shortly after the 30-second attack on August 21 last year.

In the trial of five men accused of the killing, Stafford Crown Court heard on Thursday that Aurman Singh may have been the victim of a revenge attack following violence at a sporting event in Derby.

The court also heard how the man accused of passing information from the DPD depot on Aurman Singh's whereabouts would have known the gang wanted to kill him.

Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Peterborough, worked in the same Stoke delivery depot as the murdered man.

He had admitted to the jury earlier this week that he had provided information on his colleague's whereabouts to the gang as well as a photo of his van but only after they had threatened to kill him and his wife.

Under cross-examination by prosecution counsel, Mr Simon Denison KC, the defendant was asked if it was true that co-defendant Arshdeep Singh had made the threats against him.