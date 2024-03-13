Stolen car used in spate of thefts across Stafford seized
A stolen car used in a spate of car thefts has been seized by police in Staffordshire.
By Adam Smith
Published
Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit spotted the stolen and cloned Ford in Stafford overnight.
The unit tweeted: "More proactive policing in Stafford during the hours of darkness with this stolen and cloned Ford being found.
"Recently been used in a spate of car thefts across the area, no offenders with it this time.
"Vehicle recovered."