Jailed: Walsall man who discussed sexually abusing children as young as six with convicted female paedophile

Christopher Kennedy was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday for two counts of sexual assault of a child, obscene publication and possession of indecent images of children.

The 36-year-old, of Somerfield Road, Bloxwich, came to the attention of police following the arrest of Vicki Bevan who was jailed in 2022 for life with a minimum term of 10 years after admitting 34 sexual offences.

When police seized and downloaded Bevan’s phone following her arrest, they found she had been communicating with Kennedy and they had discussed the sexual abuse of children and distribution and possession of indecent images of children.

In the chat between Kennedy and Bevan, Kennedy talked about abusing a young child and he sent a video of the child being sexually abused to Bevan.

Left to right: Vicki Bevan, Paul Rafferty and Tony Hutton

When Kennedy was arrested, a forensic analysis of his phone revealed two category A videos – the worst kind, two category B videos, four category B images and two category C images.

Cagin Husnu, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was awful offending carried out against a very vulnerable young child and only came to light due to meticulous investigation by the police in relation to an unconnected case.