Last evidence heard in six-week trial of teenagers accused of murdering Bailey Atkinson

The case for the defence of the nine teenagers accused of murdering Mr Atkinson concluded with the cross-examination of Nvaah Whitter, 18.

Whitter and another teenager, who cannot be named, were the only two from the nine defendants who did not leave the cars whilst the rest brutally killed Bailey Atkinson on January 28, last year.

Only Whitter opted to take the stand and tell his version of events to the jurors at Nottingham Crown Court.

Walsall College student Whitter, who is said to be of good character and has never been in trouble with the law before, claimed to have never heard of Bailey Atkinson until his fellow passengers spotted their soon-to-be-victim in Walsall town centre.