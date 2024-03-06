Wolverhampton man, 43, wanted on suspicion of sending malicious communications

Officers have asked for help in finding 43-year-old Paul Fergusson, from Wolverhampton.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch via the 101 phone number, quoting log number 20/192118/24.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Paul Fergusson? We want to speak to the 43-year-old from Wolverhampton on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/192118/24."