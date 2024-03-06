Express & Star
Wolverhampton man, 43, wanted on suspicion of sending malicious communications

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal for help to find a man who is wanted on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Paul Fergusson is wanted by police on suspicion of malicious communication

Officers have asked for help in finding 43-year-old Paul Fergusson, from Wolverhampton.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch via the 101 phone number, quoting log number 20/192118/24.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Paul Fergusson? We want to speak to the 43-year-old from Wolverhampton on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/192118/24."

