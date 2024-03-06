Prolific litterer ordered to pay more than £2k after being caught on CCTV in Walsall

The case was brought before Birmingham Magistrates' Court by Walsall Council’s community protection team.

Kallum Wood, of Duckery Wood Walk, Birmingham, was handed three fines of £440 for disposing of takeaway waste on High Street, Pelsall.

In addition to the fines, he was ordered to pay a surcharge of £528 and costs of £555.16, bringing the total bill to £2,403.16.