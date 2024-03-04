Man who strangled his partner and started fires in the bedroom jailed for 'sadistic torture' attack

Mitchell Lock, aged 32, of Neachley Lane, Shifnal, was sentenced to a total of two years and 10 months in prison when a judge rejected a barrister's plea to suspend his punishment.

Lock had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of common assault, attempted arson and non-fatal strangulation and has been in custody for some time following the crimes, which were committed between March 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, and on June 23, 2023.

His delayed guilty pleas prevented the issues being dealt with at a trial.

Judge Laura Hobson, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, said Lock had committed a series of offences on his former partner on March 23, including assault where she received bruising.

But Judge Hobson described the events of June 23 as "sadistic", which involved the "protracted use of violence, humiliation and torture".

She said Lock had pinned his victim to a bed, tying her hands and putting a card in her mouth. He also squeezed her throat and lit fires in the bedroom, she said.

Of the strangulation, the judge said it risked "brain damage or death" and that he had "terrorised" his victim by lighting fires.