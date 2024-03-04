Hospital patient who tried to kill nurse fails to turn up at court for sentencing

Kieffer Sutton, previously of Tickford Street, Newport Pagness, Buckinghamshire, failed to show up at Wolverhampton Crown Court despite previously being remanded in a female prison.

Sutton was found guilty of attempted murder at a trial that was held in January, following an incident at Heath Lane Hospital, on Heath Lane, West Bromwich, on July 2 last year.

The 24-year-old attacked Kazeenma Asfal, a nurse at the hospital, while staying in its McArthur unit because he had been angry about noise made by her personal alarm.

Mr Asfal and another male nurse were assigned to closely watch Sutton, who has Emotional Unstable Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and was described as being emotionally immature and prone to self-harming. As a transgender male, female nurses monitored him while using the bathroom and changing clothes.

The court had previously heard Mr Sutton repeatedly make remarks, including "he could not wait for what is going to happen" and scared off another female nurse, telling her "I'm going to smash your face if you come in", before running up to the nurse and putting a cord over her hijab.

Sutton was due to be sentenced by Judge Simon Ward on Friday however he was forced to adjourn the hearing due to the defendant not being presented in the dock.

Sutton will now sentenced on Thursday, April 18, at 2pm, at Wolverhampton Crown Court.