Former Dudley councillor denies sending threatening voicemail messages

Community activist Shaz Saleem was charged with two counts of using a public communication network to send a voicemail message that was offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

During the hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Saleem, aged 38 of Ploverdale Crescent, Kingswinford, pleaded not guilty to both charges.