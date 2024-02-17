It comes as the company's number 29 service returns to normal routes following a number of incidents that forced it to divert from its usual route.

The incidents involved bricks and other similar missiles being thrown at vehicles from Ryecroft Cemetery by youths, with buses thought to have been targeted in particular.

Now, following an increase in police action in the area, the number of incidents has reduced, meaning the return of the Number 29 service.

A statement said: "National Express West Midlands bus services through Blakenhall are currently operating on their normal routes after a number of journeys were put on short notice diversion due to recurring issues with anti-social behaviour targeted at buses.

"We continue to work closely with the police and other partners to identify those involved and to tackle this unacceptable behaviour. These incidents mean our customers are without service and are unable to use a bus while we're repairing any damage caused to vehicles."

Earlier this week the Express & Star spoke to commuters on the number 29 service during hours when yobs had previously struck, with a number of bus travellers saying that they continue to feel "on edge".

The bus operator has said that while staff continue to tackle the issues on the service they may divert buses again should issues arise.

The spokesperson said: "We may continue to divert services at short notice if it becomes necessary to protect the safety of our customers and our drivers.

"Customers should check twitter.com/nxwestmidlands for up-to-date information on any changes to services on the day."

It was also announced that West Midlands Police will receive £3.7 million to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the Walsall area, with more efforts expected to be introduced in the near future.