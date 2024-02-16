Man jailed after assault leaves woman blind in one eye

Rhys Buchanan will spend three years in prison after admitting causing grievous bodily harm to a woman he had been in a relationship with in the trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 23-year-old from Pershore Road in Selly Oak, was sentenced to three years and three month on Wednesday, February 14 after pleading guilty in November last year.

It follows the incident in May 2022 where Buchanan had been in a relationship with the woman but, in a fit of jealously, accused her of cheating.