The man was attacked with a glass at The Fox and Goose on Greets Green Road, West Bromwich between 1am and 2am on December 10 last year.

He was hit in the face with the glass and left with extensive scarring and some loss of vision.

Now, police are asking for help to establish what happened during the assault, asking anyone with information to come forward.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at a pub on Greets Green Road, West Bromwich.

"The incident happened between 1am and 2am on December 10 last year. A man was hit in the face with a glass and suffered serious injuries. He has been left with extensive scarring and some loss of vision."

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident, but he was later released while police continued their investigation.

The appeal continued: "A man, aged 34, was arrested and released on bail while our investigation continues. We've carried out a number of enquiries but still need to hear from anyone who can help us establish exactly what happened."

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward to help them piece together what led to the assault.

PC Cassandra Richards, from Sandwell CID, said: "This was a brutal assault which left a young man with horrendous injuries.

"It occurred in a busy pub with many members of the public present so somebody must have witnessed it."

Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling their 101 number, or via Live Chat on their website, quoting 20/1067865/23.