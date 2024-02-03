Police seize £150,000 in cash from criminal's car boot

Operation Target successfully removed guns from the streets as well as seizing the £150,000 in bank notes.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’ve seized more than £150,000 and taken more guns off the streets thanks to major investigations as part of Operation Target, our ongoing fight against serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.

"Officers from our illicit cash team intercepted a black Volvo S90 in Hockley and found a cardboard box containing £150,000 in cash in the boot. When we searched the driver’s house, we found £16,000 in Scottish and Irish bank notes."

The spokesman added: "The suspect has now been released while we investigate further after his arrest on December 19. Our Major Crime Proactive Team also recovered a loaded Walther P22 handgun in a manbag hidden in the loft of a property in Hockley Birmingham.

"A 17-year-old boy has now been charged and is now awaiting trial."

Operation Target focuses on the most serious crimes and includes the targeting of drug dealers, firearms, money laundering, organised immigration crime and the criminal and sexual exploitation of children.