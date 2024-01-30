New community roadshow dates unveiled

Last year the initiative made 10 visits across the borough with the aim of providing information and gathering residents feedback.

Invaluable viewpoints were gathered with key areas of discussion raised including crime, leisure, culture and litter when the team made stops in Pelsall, Aldridge, the town centre and at Walsall Football Club in Bescot Crescent, Bescot.

February 22, Blakenall Centre, Blakenall Row, Blakenall, 10am-midday; February 24 Palfrey Park, Dale Street, Palfrey, 11am-1pm; February 29 town centre Saddlers Centre, Park Street, 10am-midday; March 1 Streetly Community Library, Blackwood Road, Streetly, 10am-midday; March 2, Walsall Football Club, midday- 3pm; March 7, Darlaston ASDA, St Lawrence Way, Darlaston, 10am-midday; March 8 Brownhills High Street, Brownhills,10am-midday; Walsall Manor Hospital, Moat Road, 10am-midday; March 16 Aldridge town centre10am till 1pm.

Walsall's communities boss Councillor Garry Perry said “As promised we are returning with the We Are Walsall 2040 Roadshow to make sure we visit areas we weren’t able to in December.

"We were pleased with the response for the first set of visits and feel as though we were able to connect with residents and partners to hear their views. This initiative marks a pivotal moment for our borough, and we want residents to be active contributors to the vision that will shape Walsall's future.

“I encourage anyone to join us on at one of the roadshows as we continue this exciting journey to achieve this vision.”