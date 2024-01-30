Murder accused says 16-year-old 'came at him with screwdriver' before fatal stabbing

Joshua Edgington told police events on July 15 last year "happened randomly" and said he was traumatised by them.

Coventry Crown Court heard a transcript of an interview conducted by Detective Sergeant Christopher Smith with Edgington after Joseph Riches was stabbed in Coventry Street. He later died from his injuries.

Edgington, of Hallewell Road in Winson Green, Dray Simmonds of Dixons Green, Dudley, both aged 19, and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named, have all pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Edgington told police the attack with the screwdriver, which led to a chase, came randomly.