'Aggressive' Walsall man scared shoppers and staff at Co-op with clamp
A Walsall man who was involved in a fracas outside a shop brought the incident inside and wielded a clamp, traumatising staff and customers.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Donovan Osborne was involved in a verbal altercation with another man outside Co-op in Cannock Road, Cannock on September 29 last year.
Stafford Crown Court heard staff at the store described Osborne as 'aggressive' as he produced the clamp from a JD Sports bag and said to the other man 'I'm going to have you.'
Kirsty Allman, prosecuting, said: "One staff member, a supervisor, suspected he may have taken drugs due to the unusual look in his eyes, with the pupils looking glazed over,