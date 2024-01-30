'Aggressive' Walsall man scared shoppers and staff at Co-op with clamp

Donovan Osborne was involved in a verbal altercation with another man outside Co-op in Cannock Road, Cannock on September 29 last year.

Stafford Crown Court heard staff at the store described Osborne as 'aggressive' as he produced the clamp from a JD Sports bag and said to the other man 'I'm going to have you.'

Kirsty Allman, prosecuting, said: "One staff member, a supervisor, suspected he may have taken drugs due to the unusual look in his eyes, with the pupils looking glazed over,