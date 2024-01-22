A blaze broke out at Ryzon Automotive on Bone Mill Lane, Heath Town, at around 9.35pm on Thursday, January 11.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire, quickly discovering three cars, all of which were ablaze and later destroyed by the fire.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that the fire was started deliberately and an investigation to establish the details is underway.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address in Bone Mill Lane, Wolverhampton, just before 10pm on January 11 where three cars were on fire inside the premises.

"After conducting a search, the fire service concluded that the fire had been started deliberately. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the details."

Fire engines from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations attended the blaze, with crews revisiting the site in the early morning.

At the time of the fire, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 9.35pm on Thursday, January 11, we responded to Bone Mill Lane in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton.

"Fire engines from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton attended, the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised. This was an incident inside a commercial premises, involving three cars on fire. The building was heavily smoke-logged.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and left the scene at 1.20am. We revisited the property in the early hours of the morning to check for hotspots and none were found."