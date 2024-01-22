Black Country school evacuated after second bomb threat in West Bromwich in 24 hours

Staff at George Salter Academy, West Bromwich, received the bomb threat and put full fire drill procedures in place.

The bomb threat came 24 hours after nearby New Square was evacuated after a similar bomb threat which led to the arrest of a teenager.

George Salter Academy Principal Adrian Price told parents what happened at the school through a letter.

He said: "This morning, a fire drill took place today at George Salter Academy due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Our school received a significant threat through our referral system, and we took the necessary decision to follow our full safety procedures as a precautionary measure. This included our fire drill procedures, and a full evacuation of the school. We continued to implement these safety procedures, and follow the instruction of the local authorities, throughout this process.

"Once we had full confirmation that it was safe to do so, students and staff re-entered the school and finished the day as normal."

He added: "The response of our staff and students was excellent, despite the considerable disruption to their day and I would like to thank them for their cooperation. We would like to reassure you that the issue has now been resolved and we will be supporting the relevant authorities, as they undertake a full investigation. The school will be open as normal tomorrow and all students are expected to attend."

New Square, West Bromwich, was forced to close due to a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon until 7.14pm.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to New Square, West Bromwich, at just after 3.30pm on Sunday after a bomb threat was received.

"Officers attended and liaised with security staff as the centre was evacuated and a search was completed. Nothing suspicious was found."

"Following further enquiries we arrested a teenager yesterday evening on suspicion of making false and malicious communications. He remains in custody today as the investigation continues."