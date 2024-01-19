Jailed: Smethwick-based County Lines drug dealer found with thousands in cash and drugs

Tremaine Thomas, 23, was sentenced to prison at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Thomas was arrested following warrants by police in March 2022 and February 2023.

In one of the warrants, officers searched an address in Primrose Hill, Smethwick, where they discovered wraps of crack cocaine worth more than £3,000 as well as herbal cannabis worth between £3,000 and £4,500.

They also found cannabis packets which had been shipped from the USA with a fake invoice for a leather jacket.

Police enquiries established Thomas was running a drug line, supplying to the Birmingham area.

Also found at the address was around £3,500 in cash and "numerous" mobile phones.

A second warrant found more crack cocaine as well as heroin.

Thomas offered no comment when interviewed by police, but closer examination proved the drugs were cannabis and crack cocaine.

Thomas, of Primrose Hill, Smethwick, has been jailed for six years.

People who are concerned with drug dealing in their area should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.