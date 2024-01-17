Boy in court charged with wounding teenager in Oldbury attack

The 15-year-old was charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon and appeared at Wolverhampton Youth Court on Wednesday following the incident in Oldbury last Friday.

A 16-year-old boy sustained slash wounds which were found to be non-life-threatening in Pound Road.

West Midlands Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday and questioned about the incident, before being charged and remanded to appear at the youth court.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager has been charged following a stabbing in Oldbury.

"A 16-year-old boy sustained slash wounds in Pound Road at around 4.15pm on Friday.

"Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening.

"Following enquiries a 15-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week.

"The teenager has since been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Youth Court today."