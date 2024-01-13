Business catches suspected scrap metal thieves in 'brazen' lunchtime act

The man and a woman were caught filling the back of the their Ford Transit with a range of items left outside the business before driving off.

Steve Hodgson owner of Bridgnorth Kitchens & Bathrooms says his firm in Wenlock Road was targeted in "broad daylight" on Saturday.

He added his security cameras picked up a blue Transit van and its two occupants, who were "brazen" at around noon.

"They came in our yard and took scrap metal, scaffold poles, old windows, and pretty much anything else that wasn't tied down," he said. "

He warned other businesses to be on the lookout for the blue Transit van or the two individuals caught on his CCTV.

Do you recognise the van and its occupants? If so, get in touch at richard.williams@mnamedia.co.uk