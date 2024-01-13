West Midlands Police asked for the review of the licences of King VN on Holloway Head, Birmingham, saying it was associated with serious crime and disorder.

The bar's licences have now been revoked after the city council carried out a full review.

The suspension of the licence follows a warrant which was executed last Saturday when a large amount of class A and B drugs were found, along with cash totalling over £30,000.

Two people aged 38 and 35 were arrested at the scene and have since been released on bail with enquiries ongoing.

Two licences were active within the premises, under two different names, and both have been suspended, along with the removal of the DPS (Designated premises supervisor) for both.

A decision notice on King VN will be issued in the coming days and the owners have the right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days of receipt of their letter.

The decision has been made pending the full hearing which will take place in 28 days time.

Other warrants were also carried out in Birmingham city centre on Thursday 4 January and Friday 5 January in Wrottesley Street and Bromsgrove Street where fines were issued by immigration officers over illegal workers.