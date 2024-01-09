Wednesfield woman denies assault and harassment allegations in court

Chloe McIntyre, 28, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with an offence of racially aggravated harassment between November 12 and 15 in Wolverhampton.

She was also charged with two offences of assaulting emergency workers on December 9.

At a hearing on Monday she denied all the allegations and a trial will be held in April 2025.

McIntyre, of Anslow Gardens, Ashmore Park, in Wednesfield, was granted conditional bail until then.