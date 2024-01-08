West Mids Crime Commissioner threatens to sue Home Secretary if his role is abolished

Labour's Simon Foster has written to the Conservative Home Secretary James Cleverly MP requesting the end of the consultation about plans to merge the roles of the PCC and the Mayor

The PCC disagrees with the government’s plans to transfer the powers of the Police and Crime Commissioner to the Mayor and has called on the government to abandon the plans.

Mr Foster believes the public consultation, launched just before Christmas, does not adhere to the requirements for a lawful consultation.

He said: “I have repeatedly advised the government and the Mayor not to proceed with this cynical, divisive and undemocratic power grab, yet they have refused to listen.

“I have written to the Home Secretary requesting that he withdraws the flawed consultation into plans to merge the roles of the PCC and the Mayor. I trust that is exactly what he will do in order to avoid the need for legal action.

“The consultation was hastily launched by the government because I forced the Home Secretary and the Mayor into a humiliating climb down.

“It is now clear that the consultation itself is flawed and needs to be withdrawn. If it is not, I will have no alternative but to seek a Judicial Review to defend democracy and the rights of the people I represent.”

A judicial review will decide whether the Home Office has acted lawfully, rather than determining whether a change is right or wrong.

As the PCC's term of office winds down Mr Foster has unleashed a flurry of letters, questions and challenges including asking West Midlands Mayor Andy Street for a series of debates.

Mr Street gave a qualified yes to debating Mr Foster but only after Labour confirm whether they would keep the role of PCC if its candidate Richard Parker wins May's Mayoral election.

Mr Foster has also told voters there will be a PCC election in May despite the Government wanting to abolish the position.

The Home Office has been approached for a comment concerning the future of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.