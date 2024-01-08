Watchdog investigating fatal Halesowen crash which took place following police 'pursuit'

The teenager died in the collision which took place on Coombs Road, Halesowen, at around 3.17am on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old boy was in a car which failed to stop for officers.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were also in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of theft but have since been released by police.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said the fatal crash took place following a "short pursuit" involving West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police.

The police watchdog confirmed it declared an independent investigation at 5am on the day of the incident.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: "We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision following a police pursuit in the Halesowen area at around 3.15am on January 5.

"Following a short pursuit involving West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police the vehicle that had failed to stop left the road and crashed into a tree at the junction of Coombs Road and Amber Way.

"The driver was confirmed dead at the scene and two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.

"After we were notified by West Midlands Police we sent investigators to the scene and police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence, including police dash cam footage.

"We declared an independent investigation at 5am that day. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident."