Two teenagers charged with murder of father-of-seven in Wolverhampton

Jonathan Williams, 19, and a 16-year-old male who can't be named for legal reasons, were arrested in Wolverhampton over the weekend and have now both been charged with the killing.

Williams and the 16-year-old are due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The charges come after Mr Harrison, 46, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on December 30.

Sadly there was nothing that could be done to save the father-of-seven. A post-mortem later revealed that he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

West Midlands Police Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison said: "We are making good progress with our investigation, and are continuing to support Deavon's family.

"It's still really important that anyone with information who has not yet been in touch speaks to us, so we can build the clearest picture possible of what happened."

Both teenagers have also been charged with possession of a firearm, while the younger of the two is also accused of possession of a bladed article.

A woman was previously charged with the murder.

Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

She spoke only to confirm her identity and was remanded in custody until January 31, when she will again appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.