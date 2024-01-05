Online fraudster who 'sold' game console many times over must repay Stourbridge victim

Bradley Lawrence advertised the same equipment for sale on social media in December 2020 and sums were paid by numerous buyers including a customer from Stourbridge.

But Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the unhappy victim reported him to Dudley Trading Standards when the items failed to arrive.

Mark Jackson, representing Dudley Council, said: "A few days before the fraud the defendant set up a number of bank accounts. He then advertised a PlayStation console and equipment for sale via a Twitter account.

"When consumers agreed to purchase the goods and paid, he immediately transferred the money into another account and spent it without sending the purchased goods. He then blocked each complainant from contacting him.