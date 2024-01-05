Killers given minimum life terms for Jack Lowe's 'shocking and disturbing' murder

Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, was stabbed to death in Darlaston

Eighteen-year-old Jack, also known as Jack Norton, of Alumwell, Walsall, suffered a three-inch deep knife wound to the chest and died at the scene.

He was attacked in a field in Cook Street off Franchise Street in Darlaston, on December 7, 2022 in front of two close friends he had spent the day shopping with.

Sentencing Brandon Price and his 16-year-old accomplice, who cannot be named due to his age, Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "This was a senseless killing of an innocent 18-year-old. This is a shocking and disturbing case and rightly reflects public concern and anger because unlike many other cases such killings may have been attacks between rival gangs.

"In this particular case the victim Jack was completely innocent. The reason for the killing may never be known. Following your conviction by jury each of you falls to be sentenced for murder and the joint possession of a bladed article.

"Even though it was you Price who wielded the knife and stabbed Jack, the circumstances is that your co-defendant was encouraging and assisting and the view of the court is that you were jointly culpable for what occurred."