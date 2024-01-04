Woman appears at crown court charged with murdering Wolverhampton father of seven

Deavon Harrison, 46, was found with serious injuries at a house in Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on Saturday, December 30.

​Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon.

She spoke only to confirm her identity and was remanded in custody until January 31 when she will again appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.

​Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 quoting log 1778 of December 30.