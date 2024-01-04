Jailed: Walsall shop burglar caught red handed with haul of stolen mobile phones

Paul Andrew Nash, aged 43, blamed drink and drug addiction for his crimes, which included snatching 16 mobile phones and three electronic tablets from CEX, in Digbeth, Walsall town centre, on December 22, 2022.

Prosecuting barrister Emma Richards told Wolverhampton Crown Courtthat Nash was caught by police officers after being spotted climbing out of a first floor window at about 6.15am, wearing a face covering and carrying a large blue shopping bag.

Miss Richards said: "He jumped down to the ground and ran away leaving the bag behind. He was pursued by the officers who stopped him. The bag contained numerous mobile phones and the tablets. When they searched him, a lock knife was found in his pocket."

She said Nash was already on bail for robbery relating to a lockdown incident where a group kicked open the front door of a flat, in Green Lane, Birchills, and the occupant Barry Wickett was set upon, kicked while on the floor and had £380 cash stolen from him at about 1.30pm on June 19, 2020. The incident was captured on security cameras, but the footage was not played in court.

Miss Richards told the sentencing hearing on Tuesday there had been court delays relating to Nash's co-defendant Victoria Woodcock in the 2020 case and that the robbery offence against her was subsequently dropped.

Nash, who had 46 previous convictions for 106 offences, pleaded guilty to an offence each of robbery, burglary and possession of a blade, on the basis that he was a drug addict.

Mitgating barrister Omar Majid said Nash had been living in Barnsley but his partner left him and he decided to move to Walsall where he returned to his offending lifestyle and then his father died in 2021.

He added that Nash had taken courses while in prison on remand and was now a mentor for other inmates and had a plastering job lined up on his release.

Judge Jonathan Gosling told Nash that he had been "caught red-handed" and had an "unenviable record".

"These are very serious offences," he said.

"I'm afraid you will have to stay in prison for a little longer and rightly so. It sounds like a long time, but you will only serve half of the term then be released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

"You have already been in prison for 12 months on remand therefore you will be out before too long." Judge Gosling added.

Nash, of Shafton, Barnsley, in Yorkshire, was jailed for four years and eight months in total.

The judge made a confiscation order for the seized lock knife and Nash must pay the victims surcharge.