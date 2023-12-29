Masked thieves steal tools from van in run-up to Christmas

A grinder and power drill from inside a van parked in a car park off Gorsey Lane, Great Wyrley, at around 3.30pm on December 18.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Great Wyrley.

"It happened just before 3.30pm on 18 December. The van was parked in a car park on Gorsey Lane. Two masked offenders stole a grinder and a power drill from inside."

Two masked offenders were seen taking the tools, with police asking for any information surrounding the incident.

"We are urging witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage of the area to come forward," the spokesperson added.

"If you have any information that may help us with our enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting incident 466 of 18 December, or message us using Live Chat on our website.