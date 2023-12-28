Azra Williams, aged 58 and of Mount Pleasant, Bilston, was stopped by Border Force officers as she arrived off a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on December 23.

Drugs were found in the linings of a suit carrier contained inside a suitcase.

On UK streets the haul would have been worth around £800,000 once adulterated.

After being interviewed by National Crime Agency investigators, Williams was charged with importing class A drugs.

Williams appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Boxing Day where she was remanded in custody to next appear before Isleworth Crown Court on January 25.

NCA branch operations manager Piers Phillips said: “NCA officers continue to work with our partners at Border Force over the festive period to make seizures like this."