Suspected Wolverhampton car thieves arrested with drugs on Christmas Day
Thieves who are suspected to have stolen an Audi from Wolverhampton were arrested on Christmas Day with a car full of drugs.
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Police spotted the car in Erdington, Birmingham, and gave chase. After a high speed pursuit the thieves were caught and arrested.
West Midlands Police tweeted: "Stolen Audi A6 from Wolverhampton sighted in Erdington failed to stop and tried to run when they couldn’t get away. Two in custody and a lot of drugs found in the car #ANPRInterceptors."