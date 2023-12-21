Judge offers gunmen who nearly killed children chance to 'return to crime-free life' after 23 year sentences

Sentencing Kian Durnin, 22, Tireq McIntosh, 23, and Martinho De Sousa, 24, to 23 years each for attempted murder Justice Derek Sweeting made it clear they could have been jailed for a lot longer if not for pure chance.

The three met on Friday, May 1 at the New Park Valley Estate with murder on their mind. Arming themselves with two handguns and ammunition and wearing dark clothes and balaclavas, they decided to track down a rival group of drug dealers.

Durnin had stolen a Ford Focus two days before and with McIntosh in the front and De Sousa in the back they drove round looking for their prey, stopping off at several addresses. However, they spotted a Mini Cooper in the car park of Bushbury Park and immediately put their plan in action.

They reversed towards the entrance of the park to allow a quick getaway and then McIntosh and Durnin took aim at six men and then fired their handguns out of their respective passenger and driver windows.

Six little metal merchants of death flew into the air and within seconds two children were lying on the floor in agony.

Kian Durnin (West Midlands Police).

Judge Sweeting lambasted the trio for bringing their gangland feud to a peaceful children's playground on a Friday afternoon.

He said: "It must have been apparent to you that the playground was in your line of fire. It was about 60m away. There was a climbing frame on which a young girl was sitting. She was 11 years old and had come to the park to play with her friends on the bank holiday. One of the bullets, from your handgun Durnin, hit her at the top of her left thigh.

"The 15-year-old may have been part of the group you attacked. He was 15 years old and riding on an electric bike. Because he was wearing a balaclava it is unlikely that you would have been able to distinguish him from the others. One of the bullets, from your handgun McIntosh, hit him just below the left knee.

"It was entirely a matter of chance that neither were not killed or injured more seriously."

The judge then described the recklessness of the high-speed chase between the two groups with guns being used with no regard for the public, however, this time it was Durnin, De Sousa and McIntosh who were the targets.

He said: "Having discharged your firearms, you then drove off at speed. You were chased by the men you had attacked. The pursuit involved three vehicles and an electric bike pursuing the Ford Focus at high speeds throughout suburban streets. Parts of the chase were captured on CCTV and a dashcam. At various points your vehicle was shot at from the cars following you. Again, it was a matter of chance that no innocent bystander or motorist was killed or injured.

Justice Derek Sweeting

"Having lost those pursuing your vehicle, you made your way back to the estate from which you had started and abandoned the car. You took steps to cover your tracks. You changed your clothing and dispersed."

Then the three set about trying to cover their tracks but with a multitude of CCTV cameras which captured them getting in and out of the Ford Focus, mobile phone cell site evidence and even DNA matches. All three sat mute in their respective interviews unless using the words "no comment".

Despite the mountain of evidence and the offer of a third off any sentence given with a guilty plea, the three decided to take their chances on not guilty.

The judge said: "This led to a meticulous police investigation in order to identify you as the men in the vehicle. I wish to publicly commend the police and in particular Ms Downes, who dealt with the CCTV evidence, for the quality and thoroughness of the investigation.

"By the time this case came to trial, a little over six months after the offences were committed, the evidence against you was extremely strong. It included mobile phone cell site evidence, DNA matches and your identification through CCTV images on the New Park Valley Estate. It showed you getting into the Ford Focus and returning after the shooting."

Though De Sousa was sitting in the back seat when the two' in the front were shooting the judge made it clear all three were equally culpable for the crime.

He said: "Although you each played different roles you were equally involved. Each of you was in the car for a purpose. I see no reason to draw any distinction between you. You intended to kill and showed a callous disregard for the lives of anyone who might get in the way."

Justice Sweeting stressed how being shot changed the happy-go-lucky 11-year-old girl in an instant.

He said: "The physical injury she suffered has been accompanied by PTSD and anxiety. The effect on her and her family has been profound. She was a confident 11-year-old starting at secondary school before her life was interrupted and turned upside down. It has drawn her family even more closely around her and the trial process has helped with healing the mental wounds that you caused. I wish her and her family well in future."

The three could have been jailed for between 25 and 30 years if they had been hardened criminals with a string of previous convictions.

The judge said: "The mitigating factors are essentially your age and the lack of any previous offending of this nature or seriousness."

Durnin was convicted for handling stolen goods in 2021 and cautions for possession of cannabis (2019) and sending a threatening message (2020).

Three years ago De Sousa was convicted for possession of seven rounds of bulleted .44” rimfire ammunition in July 2020 in the Park Village Estate. He served an 18-month community order by the time of May's shooting, and also caught with a flick-knife in February 2022.

Martinho De Sousa.

McIntosh's only criminal matter was a driving offence, and submitted so many positive character references the judge remarked the contrast with the gun-toting potential killer in front of him.

Tireq McIntosh (West Midlands Police).

He said: "You are of effective good character. I have reminded myself of your character references which might well be describing an entirely different person to the man who committed these offences."

Justice Sweeting also remarked how the adult brain only is fully formed after the age of 25 and young people should not be sentenced as "mini-adults".

He said: "None of you have ever been before a court for a grave offence such as attempted murder. You have reached your twenties without having been in really serious trouble. None of you have served a prison sentence before. Again, I see no reason to draw a distinction between you on the basis of your character and backgrounds.

"I have to consider whether I should pass a life sentence or extended sentence for the offence of attempted murder. I have to consider the question of dangerousness."

He added: "As I have said, it is a stark feature of this case that none of you have any previous convictions for violence or indeed much of a criminal record at all. You have gone straight into violent offending. That might support a finding of dangerousness but the matter can be viewed the other way."

Justice Sweeting even raised the prospect of the three becoming fully functioning members of society after they serve their 23 year sentence, which with good behaviour will see them released on license after two thirds of the time.

He added: "Before passing a life sentence or an extended sentence, a judge must be satisfied that a lengthy determinate sentence would not be appropriate. I am unable to conclude that lengthy determinate sentences, into double figures, are insufficient for public protection. Such sentences will give you ample time to reform and to go back to your previous, largely crime free lives."