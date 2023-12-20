Fake North Face clothing worth £5,000 seized from market stall

The county council’s Trading Standards team made the seizures of counterfeit jackets and sweatshirts at a market stall in Lichfield this month.

The knock-off jackets were on offer for £69 each and the sweatshirts for £20, both much less than the cost of the genuine products.

The haul is estimated to be worth around £5,000.

Shoppers are urged to be vigilant as counterfeit goods, including designer clothing, accessories, electronics and cosmetics, are often on sale in the run up to Christmas.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, is reminding people not to be caught out by fakes.

Counterfeit clothing was seized from a Lichfield market stall

She said: “Buying fakes is never a good idea. You’ll not only leave yourself with shoddy goods and out of pocket, but it also helps fuel illegal activities and harms genuine businesses.

"Some fakes also pose serious health and safety risks. For example, fake electronics can be hazardous, and counterfeit cosmetics and perfumes may contain harmful substances.

“We all love a bargain but there are scammers out there just waiting to take advantage, especially where there are more vulnerable or elderly shoppers.

"I would always urge people to be cautious, always do research and be wary of really cheap prices.”

Trading Standards officers are advising people to research brands to spot potential counterfeits, examine products closely, be cautious of heavily discounted prices and don't hesitate to ask sellers about product authenticity and the source of their goods.

Last year, Trading Standards officers successfully removed £2.8 million worth of counterfeit goods from the marketplace in Staffordshire.

People can report the sale of counterfeit goods to Trading Standards on 01785 330356.