Gunman convicted after shots fired near city centre railway station

Deraj Meade was arrested after two shots were fired in John Bright Street as people were leaving bars in the area near Birmingham New Street station at around 3.15am on June 17.

Forensic examinations and careful trawls of CCTV were used to identify him.

On the opening day of his trial on December 12, Meade pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having ammunition without a certificate.

Meade, of Sheldon Heath Road, Birmingham, will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on February 23.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney, from force CID/major crime team at West Midlands Police, said: “A large number of innocent people were put at risk when these shots were fired.

"But our quick-time investigations meant we were able to identify the gunman and detain him within just a matter of days.

"And those investigations also proved so robust that he then pleaded guilty to the charges."