Man found guilty of 'frenzied' knife attack on victim as he sat in a car

Ihtisham Khan was found guilty on Thursday of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 21-year-old, of Ellesmere Road in Alum Rock, stabbed his victim eleven times, leaving him in a life-threatening condition in hospital, in the attack shortly before 8pm on June 8, on Ellesmere Road.

An off-duty police officer witnessed part of the attack and called emergency services, while the victim’s friend drove him to Heartlands Hospital where he received treatment for his stab wounds.

Officers from West Midlands Police identified Khan as the suspect for the attack and arrested him quickly.

CCTV footage showed Khan carry out the attack.

When officers later spoke to the victim, he revealed how he had bought car parts from Khan and believed he had been overcharged, so went to confront him at his home.

However, while the victim was waiting in his friend’s car, Khan came to the vehicle and stabbed him multiple times.

DC Andrew Snowdon, lead investigator, said: “This was a sustained and frenzied attack by Khan after a minor dispute.

"The victim was defenceless and it must have been a frightening ordeal.

"Knife crime has no place on any street in the West Midlands and I am glad that the jury has found him guilty unanimously of a very serious assault and possession of a knife.”

Khan will be sentenced on February 26 next year.