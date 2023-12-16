Edward Wilson will serve 22 years for the murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr in Valesha's nightclub, Walsall, in March, after being sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Footage from the club captured when the two men entered the premises, an hour apart, and Wilson attacking Akeem for standing "in his spot" near the bar.

Akeem had only been in the club for a few minutes before he was approached by Wilson and attacked shortly after 5am. A motive is not known but it is thought Wilson was upset and angry that Akeem had stood in an area of the bar where he had been standing earlier.

Wilson, from Temple Way, Oldbury, then left his victim to die as he quickly fled the scene with his hood up. He can be seen in the police video casually leaving the club but keeping his hand in his pocket which is believed to have been the murder weapon.

Wilson had been convicted of murder following a trial at Stafford Crown Court which concluded in September.

CCTV played a crucial role in the case and our detectives trawled through hours of footage to build a case against Wilson who was wearing a distinctive AMIRI jacket and baseball cap in the club on the night he stabbed Akeem.

While Akeem was lying on the ground being given emergency first aid, Wilson put his hood up and headed for the exit keeping his right hand in his pocket throughout.

Edward Wilson was seen leaving the nightclub after his murderous attack. Image: West Midlands Police

He fled the West Midlands following the murder but our officers quickly apprehended him after tracking him down to Sheffield where he was hiding in an apartment he had rented out.

Akeem’s heartbroken family released a statement which said: “We give thanks to the most high for guiding and protecting us during this time of excruciating pain. Only now we feel like a small fraction of justice has been served. Nothing will ever return or replace Akeem’s unmatched energy. We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side.

“Akeem had his whole life ahead of him. We are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work. Akeem was devoted to his family, particularly his brothers and nieces. He loved his family dearly. Akeem had wishes of becoming a dad, as he loved children, he was somewhat a big kid at heart. Akeem would do anything for his loved ones. To know Akeem was to love Akeem. Memories of all that know him will create the authentic story that will forever live on. His smile, laugh, jokes and presence are fond moments we will all cherish forever.

“We give thanks to all officers, specialists, prosecution and everyone who has worked tirelessly on Akeem’s case. The family liaison officers have been extremely supportive. We truly appreciate every individual and team involved. We will forever be thankful and hold you in all in hearts for eternity.”

Convicted murderer Edward Wilson of Tividale

Detective Inspector Ade George, from Homicide at our Force CID, who led the investigation, said: “We don’t know Wilson’s motive for sure but we believed he killed Akeem out of anger, arrogance or jealousy.

“CCTV was crucial in convicting Wilson. Through the hard work of our officers we were able to track the movements of Wilson and his party on the night as well as Akeem and prove it was Wilson who was responsible for his murder. He reacted with extreme and unprovoked violence.

“Wilson is an individual used to getting his own way. An individual who has shown a total lack of remorse.”

Akeem Francis-Kerr.

DI George paid tribute to Akeem and his family who showed such courage and dignity throughout the trial.

He added: “Akeem was such a lovely, loving young man. He has a large extended family and they are very close. It has devastated them. Akeem has gone out on a night out. It should have been a happy and joyful night out but he never returned home.

“We hope Wilson’s conviction will at least give the family some justice. Nothing will ever bring Akeem back but hopefully now they can begin to rebuild the next part of their lives.”