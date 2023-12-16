Man charged after violent carjacking on garage forecourt
West Midlands Police has charged a man after a violent carjacking in Birmingham
By Adam Smith
Published
We have charged a man following a violent carjacking at a garage forecourt in Birmingham.
William Lewis has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer and dangerous driving causing serious injury.
This is following an incident in Chester Road, Tyburn on 10 November.
Lewis, 39, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham today (Saturday).